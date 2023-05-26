LONGVIEW—Arnold (Loyd) Coleman passed away on May 19, 2023 in Longview WA after a courageous battle with cancer. Loyd was born October 17, 1935 in Marlow OK to Arnold Luke and Zephie Pearl Coleman. Loyd kept his famous sense of humor until the very end. Loyd was known for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, and positive outlook on life. Loyd never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation anywhere he went. After graduating high school in 1953 from Iowa Park TX, Loyd joined the Navy and later became a Fire Fighter, rising to the level of Station Captain. Loyd married Mona Orem on August 26, 1957 and they had three children. Mona preceded him in death on December 8, 2012. Loyd and his family moved to WA in 1977. Loyd ended his 73 year career doing something he truly enjoyed, delivering flowers for Banda's Bouquets. Loyd loved spreading joy to people's day through his flower deliveries. Loyd married Margaret (Peggy) Morant on June 28, 2016. Loyd and Peggy enjoyed traveling to many places around the US and loved playing pinochle at the Senior Center. Loyd is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Sharon Wenger (Marty) and Barbara Coleman and son Jeff Coleman (Melissa). He also leaves behind many siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many close friends that he considered family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church June 17 at 2:00 p.m.