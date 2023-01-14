Arizona State holds off last-minute Oregon State rally, pulls out a 74-69 men’s basketball win

Arizona State rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit, then had to diffuse an Oregon State comeback as the Sun Devils escaped with a 74-69 win Saturday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.

The Sun Devils, trailing 32-16 with five minutes left in the first half, caused the Beavers to melt down with a full-court press. Then it was Oregon State’s turn down the stretch, as the Beavers nearly rallied from an eight-point deficit.

Oregon State (7-11, 1-6 Pac-12) had two chances to tie or take the lead during the final 30 seconds, but came up short.

Michael Rataj scored 17 points to lead Oregon State, which dropped its fifth consecutive game. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 13 points for the Beavers.

Desmond Cambridge topped Arizona State (15-3, 6-1) with 21 points.

Oregon State shot 43% from the floor, but did most of its damage during the first half. The Beavers were just 8 of 27 during the second half. Arizona State made things difficult inside with nine blocked shots.

Oregon State never trailed during the first half, settling for a 42-39 halftime lead. It could have been so much more, as the Beavers unraveled from ASU’s backcourt pressure.

When the Beavers shot, they were terrific, hitting 16 of 29 from the floor during the first half. Taylor Jr. fueled an OSU spurt midway through the first half, a 12-3 run that extended the Beavers lead to 32-16.

Arizona State quickly got itself back in the game by turning up the heat in the backcourt. The Sun Devils forced 10 first-half turnovers, most in OSU’s backcourt. Arizona State converted several turnovers into buckets during a 13-2 run, trimming the deficit to 36-31. The Sun Devils hit 8 of 9 shots to finish the half.

Much that went right for Oregon State during the first half went the other way after halftime. It was tight for a while, as the teams battled for the lead for several minutes to open the second half. Arizona State gained its first lead of the game with 13 minutes left on two free throws by Austin Nunez.

The Sun Devils began to take control midway through the second half. ASU hit 8 of its first 14 shots of the half to take a 58-52 lead. Oregon State’s shooting cooled, as the Beavers were 4 of 18 through the first 14 minutes of the second half.

Oregon State trailed 68-60 with 2:30 left when the Beavers made a move. The big series came on a five-point play, as Rataj had a layup but missed a free throw. The rebound came to Jordan Pope, who drained a three to cut the ASU lead to 68-67.

Oregon State had a chance to tie with 15 seconds left after Frankie Collins made one of two free throws for a 72-69 Arizona State lead. The Beaver possession resulted in a turnover, allowing the Sun Devils to escape.

Oregon State returns to action Thursday when the Beavers take on Stanford, winless in conference, at 8 p.m. at Maples Pavilion.