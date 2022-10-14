Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW's defense didn't forget.

The flag is gone.

But the memory hasn't faded.

On Nov. 26, 2021, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium — snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura incinerated the nation's top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.

Jake Dickert secured his spot as WSU's permanent head coach, while Washington — which fired Jimmy Lake two weeks earlier — limped leader-less across the finish line.

When it was over, crimson-clad supporters spilled over the guard rails, throwing an impromptu party in the Huskies' house. And, amid the Montlake invasion, de Laura planted an oversized Cougars flag in the middle of the field, before being engulfed by euphoric fans.

"Wow," said FS1 color commentator Petros Papadakis. "They're not going to forget this soon in Seattle."

After transferring to Arizona in January, de Laura told Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer this summer: "I would tell them don't do that (if I could do it all over). Don't stab the flag in the middle of the field after the game. I'm not going to lie. I regret that."

De Laura may regret ... but the Huskies don't forget.

"Definitely not faceless," UW safety Alex Cook said Tuesday, when asked if he prepares for de Laura as if he's another faceless opponent. "Because that was the last moment of the 2021 football season, him specifically planting the flag in our home stadium. So I'm definitely not going to take that lightly. I don't think anybody else on the team is going to take that lightly, for those who were on the team. And we're making sure guys who were not on the team know what's going to happen on Saturday.

"And I'm not talking about dirty shots or anything like that. I'm talking about, there's going to be a different vibe, different intensity coming on Saturday."

That defensive intensity is desperately needed, considering UW's two-game losing streak. In one-score road losses to UCLA and Arizona State, the Huskies surrendered 73% completions with 556 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and a lone sack and interception. Through six weeks, Washington (4-2) ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in passing defense (234.7 yards allowed per game), 10th in opponent pass efficiency rating (146.19), 10th in third down defense (50.59%), 11th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8) and tied for last in opponent pass touchdowns (13).

So, yes: UW's defense could use some "different," whatever that entails.

"I know one thing: today was a lot different," Cook said Tuesday. "This was probably the most different practice I've ever been a part of, in terms of intensity and being super intentional about every single thing."

When asked what spurred the sudden reversal, he added: "Definitely those losses play a factor. I just think we were losing our edge a little bit. It's human nature to get used to winning and going through the motions of everything and kind of forgetting how you even got there in the first place. We just had a serious talk with one another as players. 'We've got to get back to where we were.' I'm not talking about the first four games of the season. I'm talking about the edge we had during summer workouts, during spring ball. We were all super hungry. We were all trying to get after it and make a name for ourselves, and that's what we're trying to get back to."

It won't be easy this week, considering the quarterback. Through six games, de Laura has completed 61.83% of his passes and thrown for 1,874 yards with 15 passing touchdowns (both second in the Pac-12, behind UW's Michael Penix Jr.) and seven interceptions. The highlight was a 484-yard, six-touchdown barrage in a 43-20 win over cratering Colorado on Oct. 1.

"Hoo, man. He's dynamic," said UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. "He's dynamic with his feet. I think every time he gets the ball in his hands he believes every snap he's going to score a touchdown. That's what appears to be his mentality and his mindset.

"The biggest challenge is how long he extends plays. There's several shots where he's running east, west, east, west, east, west, and then finding a guy open down the field. So I think the challenge is trying to stay attached to your work throughout the course of what turns into a 9-, 10-, 11-second play."

It doesn't help, either, that de Laura can target junior wide receiver (and UTEP transfer) Jacob Cowing — who leads the Pac-12 in catches (46), receiving yards (643), receiving yards per game (107.2), catches per game (7.7) and receiving touchdowns (7).

Morrell called Cowing — who his Fresno State defense faced in the 2021 New Mexico Bowl, limiting him to two catches for 24 yards — "electric. He's a catch-and-run guy. Any time they can get him the ball level one (of the defense), level two, the big concern with him is run after catch."

UW struggled in that department in the last two games, allowing short completions to yield significant gains. The quick passing game negated UW's formerly effective pass rush, permitting opponents to convert 19 of 27 third downs (70.4%). In fact, UW ranks 125th out of 131 teams nationally in third down defense.

"I just think if we can do a better job of tackling some of the underneath routes and getting teams into longer down and distance situations then there's going to be more opportunities for us to go rush the passer," said UW edge coach Eric Schmidt. "We understand what the blueprint is, in terms of how teams are attacking us. Now it's just a matter of us being able to go out and execute and do really fundamental football things to be able to be successful."

Added Cook, on UW's third down deficiency: "We struggle in practice, and it happens in the game. I just feel like we need to be more intentional about getting off the field in practice. Because sometimes we do a whole third down period where we do only third downs, and your mind slips a little bit. It's like, 'Oh, it's just another play. Another third down. Another third down. Another third down.' Nah, we've got to get off the field every single play. We've just got to be more intentional with that."

Arizona (3-3), meanwhile, converts 48.4% of its third down attempts — ranking 25th in the nation.

Considering their defensive struggles, and the opposing quarterback, Cook and Co. have a flag to plant ... a bone to pick ... a point to prove.

"At first, I was like, 'Man, we're a 4-8 team.' For him to do that against a beaten, battered team, that was kind of ridiculous," Cook said of de Laura planting the flag. "But at the same time, I don't even know how many years we've been playing Wazzu. I'm pretty sure that's the first time that's ever happened.

"I just feel all the past (UW) guys, guys who are no longer here and were looking down at that. That can't happen again."