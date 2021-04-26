Area food banks and meal services

Food banks:

• FISH of Cowlitz County: Must call (360) 636-1100 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to set up a pickup.

• Salvation Army: Food box distribution 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 1639 10th Ave.

• Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse: Commodities food box 9 a.m. to noon third Tuesday of the month at 1526 Commerce Ave.

• St. Vincent de Paul: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5 to 6 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at 1222 Baltimore St.

Meal services:

• Meals on Wheels: To make a referral call 360-425-3430, extension 259 or 1-800-383-2101, extension 259.

• Salvation Army: To-go lunches 11:45 to 12:45 Monday through Friday at 1639 10th Ave.

• Belly Brigade Longview: To-go meals at 4 p.m. Sundays at Foursquare Church, 416 20th Ave.

• Belly Brigade Kelso: To-go meals at 1 p.m. Sundays at Laurie Hall next to 208 Church St.

• Feed the Need: To-go meals at 1 p.m. Sundays at 784 14th Ave.