Area food banks and meal services

Food banks:
• FISH of Cowlitz County: Must call (360) 636-1100 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to set up a pickup.
• Salvation Army: Food box distribution 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 1639 10th Ave.
• Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse: Commodities food box 9 a.m. to noon third Tuesday of the month at 1526 Commerce Ave.
• St. Vincent de Paul: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5 to 6 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at 1222 Baltimore St.
Meal services:
• Meals on Wheels: To make a referral call 360-425-3430, extension 259 or 1-800-383-2101, extension 259.
• Salvation Army: To-go lunches 11:45 to 12:45 Monday through Friday at 1639 10th Ave.
• Belly Brigade Longview: To-go meals at 4 p.m. Sundays at Foursquare Church, 416 20th Ave.
• Belly Brigade Kelso: To-go meals at 1 p.m. Sundays at Laurie Hall next to 208 Church St.
• Feed the Need: To-go meals at 1 p.m. Sundays at 784 14th Ave.
• Radical Love: To go-meals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays at Kelso First Presbyterian Church, 215 Academy St.
School districts are providing meals for children. A list of these resources is attached to this story at TDN.com.