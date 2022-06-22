 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

  • 0

SUMMER BASEBALL

At Centralia

Game 1

CENTERVILLES, DENTISTS (5 inn.)

LCBC 002 00X X — 2 5 3

Centralia 003 27X X — 12 8 4

Batteries: LC — J. Toms, D. Curl (4), T. Lamb (5) and D. Miller. CEN — N/A.

Game 2

CENTERVILLES 4, DENTISTS 2

LCBC 001 100 0 — 2 2 2

Centralia 102 001 X — 4 3 1

Batteries: LCBC — Drew Miller and Kolten Lindstrom. CEN — N/A.

At Longview

NELSONS 10, LOGGERS 1

NBC 500 103 1 — 10 9 3

LCBC 010 000 X — 1 0 2

Batteries: NBC — L. Carlson, K. Winters, C. Gould and a catcher. LCBC — K. Lyster, R. Harris (3) J. Lindstrom and E. Gould.

