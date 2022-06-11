 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Box Scores

  • 0

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Borleske Stadium

BLACK BEARS 9, SWEETS 3

Cowlitz 131 000 040 — 9 10 3

Walla Walla 000 000 102 — 3 5 3

WP: Rembisz (1-0). LP: A. Baughn (0-2)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News