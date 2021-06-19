 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area box scores
0 comments
agate

Area box scores

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rainier vs. Taft

At Taft

COLUMBIANS 54, TIGERS 34

Rainier 18 15 15 6 — 54

Taft 14 9 9 2 — 34

RNR (54) — N. George 16, K. Tripp 10, B. Tompkins 10, S. Ware 8, C. Biddix 4, D. McGill 2, R. Painter 2, J. Sorenson 2

TFT (34) — Koceja 12, Whistler 10, A. Winters 5, Halferty 4, J. Winters 3

SUMMER BASEBALL

WEST COAST LEAGUE

Cowlitz vs. Corvallis

At Corvallis, Ore.

KNIGHTS 5, BLACK BEARS 3

Cowlitz 000 011 100 — 3 5 1

Corvallis 200 001 20X — 5 8 1

WP: J. Vargas (2-0). LP: C. Sutton (0-1). SV: N. Mendoza (2)

ORZEL MEMORIAL HAYMAKER

LCBC AA Rohl Roofing vs. Aberdeen

At Winlock HS

ABERDEEN 5, ROOFERS 4

LCBC 000 002 2 — 4 3 2

Aberdeen 011 001 2 — 5 5 1

(Game ended with one out in the bottom of the seventh)

Batteries: LCBC — B. Muraski, I. Elmore (6), C. Rader (6), and E. Gould and T. Lamb. ABR — N/A

Rural Baseball Inc. vs. Everett

At Winlock

RIVAL 3, DIRTBAGS 0

Everett 001 020 0 — 3 7 0

RBI 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Batteries: EVR — Alec Harshaw and Preston Glover. RBI — Ryan Bloomstrom, Chaz McFarland (6) and Todd Tabor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News