Area box scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rainier vs. Taft
At Taft
COLUMBIANS 54, TIGERS 34
Rainier 18 15 15 6 — 54
Taft 14 9 9 2 — 34
RNR (54) — N. George 16, K. Tripp 10, B. Tompkins 10, S. Ware 8, C. Biddix 4, D. McGill 2, R. Painter 2, J. Sorenson 2
TFT (34) — Koceja 12, Whistler 10, A. Winters 5, Halferty 4, J. Winters 3
SUMMER BASEBALL
WEST COAST LEAGUE
Cowlitz vs. Corvallis
At Corvallis, Ore.
KNIGHTS 5, BLACK BEARS 3
Cowlitz 000 011 100 — 3 5 1
Corvallis 200 001 20X — 5 8 1
WP: J. Vargas (2-0). LP: C. Sutton (0-1). SV: N. Mendoza (2)
ORZEL MEMORIAL HAYMAKER
LCBC AA Rohl Roofing vs. Aberdeen
At Winlock HS
ABERDEEN 5, ROOFERS 4
LCBC 000 002 2 — 4 3 2
Aberdeen 011 001 2 — 5 5 1
(Game ended with one out in the bottom of the seventh)
Batteries: LCBC — B. Muraski, I. Elmore (6), C. Rader (6), and E. Gould and T. Lamb. ABR — N/A
Rural Baseball Inc. vs. Everett
At Winlock
RIVAL 3, DIRTBAGS 0
Everett 001 020 0 — 3 7 0
RBI 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Batteries: EVR — Alec Harshaw and Preston Glover. RBI — Ryan Bloomstrom, Chaz McFarland (6) and Todd Tabor.