 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area box scores

  • 0

BASEBALL

At Naselle

COMETS 12, SEAGULLS 0 (5 inn.)

Raymond 000 00X X — 0 2 3

Naselle 282 0XX X — 12 9 0

Batteries: Miller, Medieros (4) and Reidinger. NAS — K. Lindstrom, Helvey (4) and J. Lindstrom

At Rainier

COLUMBIANS 6, TIGERS 4

Taft 000 013 0 — 4 9 4

Rainier 002 004 X — 6 3 3

Batteries: TFT — Hundman, Fajardo (6) and Kelso. RNR — Ellis, Tripp (6), Setzer (7) and Gutenberger

SOFTBALL

At Rainier

TIGERS 21, COLUMBIANS 2

Taft 141 003 (12) — 21 17 0

Rainier 000 000 2 — 2 7 7

People are also reading…

Batteries: TFT — Peterson, Weaver and N. Gates, H. Weaver. RNR — Knox, Holmes (4) and Crape, Fortelney

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News