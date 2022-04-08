Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Naselle
COMETS 12, SEAGULLS 0 (5 inn.)
Raymond 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Naselle 282 0XX X — 12 9 0
Batteries: Miller, Medieros (4) and Reidinger. NAS — K. Lindstrom, Helvey (4) and J. Lindstrom
At Rainier
COLUMBIANS 6, TIGERS 4
Taft 000 013 0 — 4 9 4
Rainier 002 004 X — 6 3 3
Batteries: TFT — Hundman, Fajardo (6) and Kelso. RNR — Ellis, Tripp (6), Setzer (7) and Gutenberger
SOFTBALL
At Rainier
TIGERS 21, COLUMBIANS 2
Taft 141 003 (12) — 21 17 0
Rainier 000 000 2 — 2 7 7
Batteries: TFT — Peterson, Weaver and N. Gates, H. Weaver. RNR — Knox, Holmes (4) and Crape, Fortelney