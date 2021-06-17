 Skip to main content
Area box scores
agate

SUMMER BASEBALL

WEST COAST LEAGUE

Highline vs. Cowlitz

At Story Field

BLACK BEARS 11, BEARS 3

Highline 000 003 000 — 3 8 2

Cowlitz 002 001 44X — 11 8 0

WP: M. Benz (2-1), LP: S. Manelski (0-1)

