BASEBALL
West Coast League
At Walla Walla
BLACK BEARS 7, SWEETS 2
Cowlitz 500 000 011 — 7 8 0
Walla Walla 002 000 000 — 2 7 2
Batteries: COW — K. Ethridge, L. Wechsberg (4), J. Deberry (6), N. Silva (8) and C. Tallakson; WW — Polley, Webb (2), Brunson and Carr.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Story Field
MONTESANO 8, A’S 7
Montesano 015 100 1 — 8 4 0
LCBC 001 321 0 — 7 8 8
Batteries: MON — N/A; LCB — B. Hoffman, A. Becerra, K. Leak and J. Peterson.
At The Lumberyard
JACKS 6, DIRTBAGS 5
Rural Baseball 300 000 2 — 5 9 1
R.A. Long 030 111 X — 6 12 0
Batteries: RBI — J. Cusson, G. Frewing (2), J. Larson (2), B. Thompson (3), G. Keeton (4), J. Johnson (5), J. Muller (6) and H. Gutenberger, G. Keeton; RAL — J. Rooklidge, Cadigan (6) and a catcher.