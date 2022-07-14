 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area box scores

  • 0

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At David Story Field

BLACK BEARS 5, NIGHTHAWKS 2

NW Star 010 000 010 — 2 6 0

Cowlitz 112 001 00X — 5 6 2

WP: Wiese. LP: Clerici. SV: Garcia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italian Premier Draghi's resignation is rebuffed -- for now

Italian Premier Draghi's resignation is rebuffed -- for now

Italy's president has rebuffed Premier Mario Draghi's offer to resign after a key ally refused to back the government in a Senate vote. The presidential office said Thursday evening that President Sergio Mattarella “didn't accept the resignation and invited the premier to go to Parliament” to test support for his national unity government. Draghi, who was snubbed earlier in the day by his populist 5-Star movement allies, had told his Cabinet he was resigning because the majority that backed his government since its creation last year no longer exists. If the political crisis isn't resolved, Italy's president could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. Draghi is now expected to seek more support in Parliament next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News