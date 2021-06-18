Area box scores

SUMMER BASEBALL

BABE RUTH

LCBC A LineX vs. RBI

At Winlock HS

DIRTBAGS 14, X’s 4 (5 innings)

LCBC 003 01X X — 4 2 5

RBI 340 25X X — 14 6 0

Game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth

Batteries: LNX — M. Verdoorn, D. Wallace (3), B. Swearingen (5), J. Ketzbeau (5) and A. Johnson. RBI — J. Comer, C. Ryan (3), J. Towns (3), R. Workman, and Todd Tabor

LCBC AA Rohl Roofing vs. Kelso Premier

At Winlock HS

PREMIERS 8, ROOFERS 6

LCBC 000 400 2 — 6 9 3

Kelso 040 031 X — 8 8 0

LCBC AAA Hilander Dental vs. I5 Toyota/Mountain Dew

At David Story Field

HILANDER 5, I5 TOYOTA 3

I5 030 000 0 — 3 6 2

LCBC 000 311 X — 5 5 1