Area box scores

Cowlitz vs. Portland
At Portland
BLACK BEARS 7, PICKLES 0
Cowlitz 200 410 000 — 7 8 2
Portland 000 000 000 — 0 6 2
WP: J. Nelson (2-0), LP: B. McVay (3-2)
SUMMER BASEBALL
LCBC AAA Hilander Dental vs. Dragons Elite Green
At Borst Park
DENTISTS 7, DRAGONS 4
LCBC 010 040 2 — 7 11 2
DEG 002 100 1 — 4 6 2
Batteries: LCB — K. Lindstrom and D. Miller. DEG — N/A
Diamond Sports Premier vs. LCBC AAA Hilander Dental
At Borst Park
DENTISTS 6, DIAMONDS 5
DSP 001 211 X — 5 4 1
LCBC 020 031 X — 6 6 1
Batteries: DSP — N/A. LCB — D. Miller, J. Stranger (5), S. Jones (5), D. Falls (6) and J. Allen