 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area box scores
0 comments
agate

Area box scores

  • 0

WCL

Cowlitz vs. Portland

At Portland

BLACK BEARS 7, PICKLES 0

Cowlitz 200 410 000 — 7 8 2

Portland 000 000 000 — 0 6 2

WP: J. Nelson (2-0), LP: B. McVay (3-2)

SUMMER BASEBALL

LCBC AAA Hilander Dental vs. Dragons Elite Green

At Borst Park

DENTISTS 7, DRAGONS 4

LCBC 010 040 2 — 7 11 2

DEG 002 100 1 — 4 6 2

Batteries: LCB — K. Lindstrom and D. Miller. DEG — N/A

Diamond Sports Premier vs. LCBC AAA Hilander Dental

At Borst Park

DENTISTS 6, DIAMONDS 5

DSP 001 211 X — 5 4 1

LCBC 020 031 X — 6 6 1

Batteries: DSP — N/A. LCB — D. Miller, J. Stranger (5), S. Jones (5), D. Falls (6) and J. Allen

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News