Area box scores

Saturday
WCL
Ridgefield vs. Cowlitz
At Story Field
BLACK BEARS 3, RAPTORS 2 (11 innings)
Ridgefield 001 000 001 00 — 2 4 1
Cowlitz 000 200 000 01 — 3 7 1
(Game ended with one out in the 11th)
WP: Woinarowicz (1-0). LP: A. Troppmann (2-3)
Sunday
WCL
Ridgefield vs. Cowlitz
At Story Field
RAPTORS 5, BLACK BEARS 2
Ridgefield 003 000 011 — 5 8 0
Cowlitz 000 100 010 — 2 9 1
WP: J. Hunter (2-0). LP: M. Pettey (0-3). SV: E. Schubert (3)
SENIOR BABE RUTH
Rural Baseball Inc. vs. Aberdeen
At Cosmopolis
Game 1
DIRTBAGS 13, APES 12
RBI 050 111 5 — 13 14 2
Aberdeen 010 245 0 — 12 9 4
Batteries: RBI — Mickey Woodward, Chaz McFarland (5), Austin Stout (6), Woodward (7) and Todd Tabor. ABD — N/A.
Game 2
DIRGAGS 10, APES 4 (8 Inn.)
RBI 100 100 2 6 — 10 9 2
Aberdeen 101 020 0 0 — 4 5 2
Batteries: RBI — Ryan Bloomstrom, RJ Workman (6), Mickey Woodward (7) and Todd Tabor and Daymon Gressett (6).