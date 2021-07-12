 Skip to main content
Area box scores
agate

Saturday

WCL

Ridgefield vs. Cowlitz

At Story Field

BLACK BEARS 3, RAPTORS 2 (11 innings)

Ridgefield 001 000 001 00 — 2 4 1

Cowlitz 000 200 000 01 — 3 7 1

(Game ended with one out in the 11th)

WP: Woinarowicz (1-0). LP: A. Troppmann (2-3)

Sunday

WCL

Ridgefield vs. Cowlitz

At Story Field

RAPTORS 5, BLACK BEARS 2

Ridgefield 003 000 011 — 5 8 0

Cowlitz 000 100 010 — 2 9 1

WP: J. Hunter (2-0). LP: M. Pettey (0-3). SV: E. Schubert (3)

SENIOR BABE RUTH

Rural Baseball Inc. vs. Aberdeen

At Cosmopolis

Game 1

DIRTBAGS 13, APES 12

RBI 050 111 5 — 13 14 2

Aberdeen 010 245 0 — 12 9 4

Batteries: RBI — Mickey Woodward, Chaz McFarland (5), Austin Stout (6), Woodward (7) and Todd Tabor. ABD — N/A.

Game 2

DIRGAGS 10, APES 4 (8 Inn.)

RBI 100 100 2 6 — 10 9 2

Aberdeen 101 020 0 0 — 4 5 2

Batteries: RBI — Ryan Bloomstrom, RJ Workman (6), Mickey Woodward (7) and Todd Tabor and Daymon Gressett (6).

