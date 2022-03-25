 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 10, WILDCATS 0 (5 innings)

La Center 000 00X X — 0 2 2

R.A. Long 321 13X X — 10 11 1

Game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth

Batteries: LC — Lee and Chromey. RAL — Terry and Byrnes

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 4, RAPIDS 1

Mark Morris 000 013 0 — 4 7 3

Col. River 010 000 0 — 1 2 1

Batteries: MM — L. Bartell and T. Lamb. CR — Struckmeier, Backlund (7) and H. Palmersheim.

At The Lumberyard

LUMBERJACKS 25, TRAPPERS 3 (5 innings)

Fort Vancouver 110 01X X — 3 4 0

R.A. Long 414 (16)XX X— 25 8 0

Batteries: FV — N/A. RAL — Brown, Rutherford and Dorland

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 6, PLAINSMEN 2

Kelso 000 024 0 — 6 7 0

Evergreen 001 010 0 — 2 6 1

Batteries: KEL — Toms, Z. Smith (7) and Letteer. EVE — N/A.

At Toutle

DUCKS 23, CARDINALS 3 (5 inn.)

Winlock 000 12X X — 3 4 4

Toutle 3(11)6 3XX X — 23 11 3

Batteries: WIN — Eitel and Fray-Parmantier. Fraidenburg, Younker (5) and Gould.

At Carson

CHINOOKS 7, BULLDOGS 1

Kalama 013 021 0 — 7 7 2

Stevenson 100 000 0 — 1 4 2

Batteries: KAL — Dunn, Fisher (4), Stariha (6) and Tabor. STV — N/A

At Cathlamet

PIRATES 20, MULES 7 (6 inn.)

Adna 110 50(13) X — 20 8 1

Wahkiakum 003 310 X — 7 10 3

Batteries: ADN — Percival, Guerrero (3) and Guerrero and Percival. WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (6), E. Cothren (6), Bassi (6) and T. Collupy.

BOYS SOCCER

At Vancouver

BEAVERS 2, EAGLES 0

Woodland 2 0 — 2

Hudson’s Bay 0 0 — 0

WDL (10’) — Mateo Gutridge goal (Bryan Gatica)

WDL (20’) — Wyatt Daniels goal (PK)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Kelso

Game 1

WILDCATS 9, RED DEVILS 8

Linfield JV 301 005 0 — 9 8 3

Lower Columbia 000 080 0 — 8 5 1

Batteries: LIN — Datan, Wadsworth (5) and Sutton. LCC — Behic, DeRuyter (6) and Avram.

Game 2

WILDCATS 9, RED DEVILS 7

Linfield JV 021 132 0 — 9 15 0

Lower Columbia 002 401 0 — 7 13 1

Batteries: LIN — Bennett, Wadsworth (7) and Fitzgerald. LCC — DeRuyter, Peters (5) and Sullivan, Bennett.

