Area Box Scores

SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 10, WILDCATS 0 (5 innings)
La Center 000 00X X — 0 2 2
R.A. Long 321 13X X — 10 11 1
Game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth
Batteries: LC — Lee and Chromey. RAL — Terry and Byrnes
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 4, RAPIDS 1
Mark Morris 000 013 0 — 4 7 3
Col. River 010 000 0 — 1 2 1
Batteries: MM — L. Bartell and T. Lamb. CR — Struckmeier, Backlund (7) and H. Palmersheim.
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 25, TRAPPERS 3 (5 innings)
Fort Vancouver 110 01X X — 3 4 0
R.A. Long 414 (16)XX X— 25 8 0
Batteries: FV — N/A. RAL — Brown, Rutherford and Dorland
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 6, PLAINSMEN 2
Kelso 000 024 0 — 6 7 0
Evergreen 001 010 0 — 2 6 1
Batteries: KEL — Toms, Z. Smith (7) and Letteer. EVE — N/A.
At Toutle
DUCKS 23, CARDINALS 3 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 12X X — 3 4 4
Toutle 3(11)6 3XX X — 23 11 3
Batteries: WIN — Eitel and Fray-Parmantier. Fraidenburg, Younker (5) and Gould.
At Carson
CHINOOKS 7, BULLDOGS 1
Kalama 013 021 0 — 7 7 2
Stevenson 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Batteries: KAL — Dunn, Fisher (4), Stariha (6) and Tabor. STV — N/A
At Cathlamet
PIRATES 20, MULES 7 (6 inn.)
Adna 110 50(13) X — 20 8 1
Wahkiakum 003 310 X — 7 10 3
Batteries: ADN — Percival, Guerrero (3) and Guerrero and Percival. WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (6), E. Cothren (6), Bassi (6) and T. Collupy.
BOYS SOCCER
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 2, EAGLES 0
Woodland 2 0 — 2
Hudson’s Bay 0 0 — 0
WDL (10’) — Mateo Gutridge goal (Bryan Gatica)
WDL (20’) — Wyatt Daniels goal (PK)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Kelso
Game 1
WILDCATS 9, RED DEVILS 8
Linfield JV 301 005 0 — 9 8 3
Lower Columbia 000 080 0 — 8 5 1
Batteries: LIN — Datan, Wadsworth (5) and Sutton. LCC — Behic, DeRuyter (6) and Avram.
Game 2
WILDCATS 9, RED DEVILS 7
Linfield JV 021 132 0 — 9 15 0
Lower Columbia 002 401 0 — 7 13 1
Batteries: LIN — Bennett, Wadsworth (7) and Fitzgerald. LCC — DeRuyter, Peters (5) and Sullivan, Bennett.