Area Box Scores
agate

WCL

Cowlitz vs. Portland

At Portland

PICKLES 5, BLACK BEARS 4

Cowlitz 200 000 101 — 4 8 2

Portland 010 100 102 — 5 8 0

(Game ended with no outs in the ninth)

WP: J. Mollerus (1-0), LP: J. Bradwell (1-1)

