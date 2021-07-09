Area Box Scores
A vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 killed one person and injured four others Sunday near Kelso.
Two arrested after shot fired toward truck driver during Saturday road rage incident near Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK — Two men are in custody after a road rage incident in which police say one of them fired a pistol at a truck Saturday near Spirit…
Three arrests made in 30-year-old Kelso man's January death; authorities say blunt-force trauma to the head contributed
Three arrests were made related to the death of Joshua Frazier, 30, nearly six months after he was reported missing, the county sheriff’s offi…
Cowlitz County landlords are selling properties to cover back rent not collected during eviction moratoriums
Rental eviction moratoriums aim to help those who lost wages during the pandemic maintain housing, but now landlords are facing thousands of dollars in back rent they may never see.
Fearing a lack of compensation, landlords are selling to homeowners, and possibly squeezing the already small local rental inventory even tighter.
Bookings suspended at Cowlitz County Jail due to overcrowding spurred by pandemic, influx of mentally ill
COVID-19 quarantining and an influx of inmates with behavioral health needs are taking extra space in the jail — sometimes preventing officers from accepting new arrestees because there is no room. Officials are considering suspending quarantining new bookings for COVID-19 to clear space for new arrivals and those with mental illnesses.
According to a Washington State Patrol press release, Gary Backman, 70, was a passenger in a car travelling eastbound on Ocean Bach Highway, or State Route 4, near where it intersects with Coal Creek Road.
Thieves target purses in shopping carts at Longview retail stores, use stolen credit cards to buy untraceable gift cards
Thieves are snatching wallets out of purses in local shopping carts and using the stolen debit and credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in…
The smell of fried food, excited shouts of kids on carnival rides, country music and general buzz of thousands of people talking filled the ai…
Longview police arrested a Kelso man Monday after they say he entered the home of a woman he didn’t know, threatened her and stole her phone.
Man dies of heat exposure, other health complications at Longview homeless encampment Sunday as temperatures reached 107
Near record-breaking high temperatures played a role in the death Sunday of a man living outdoors in Longview.