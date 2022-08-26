My name is April and I am about four and a half months old. I am a very sweet and... View on PetFinder
April
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kelso woman says she was wrongly arrested for stealing the Longview mayor’s cellphone in June and plans to sue the city, police department, …
A Longview man was arrested Saturday for threatening to bomb the Longview hospital.
TOUTLE — A famous writer, editor and enthusiast in the hot rod community died Friday after a crash during an exhibition race at Riverdale Race…
A 41-year-old Kalama man is accused of holding a man up at gunpoint and stealing his car Tuesday night near the city of Longview’s road mainte…
SEASIDE — A beachgoer died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled into a riptide in the area off Sixth Avenue, the city said.
UPDATE: Cowlitz County man, charged with assaulting an infant in August, has pending child assault trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court
A 34-year-old Cowlitz County man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly physically assaulting an infant in Kelso is awaiting the re…
Longview man found guilty of murder after 2021 stabbing in Longview neighborhood near CVG elementary
A man accused of stabbing another man to death last year, in broad daylight, outside his Longview home was found guilty of first-degree murder…
A wave of public comment at Tuesday night’s Longview City Council meeting brought the debate about homelessness in the city to a flashpoint.
Quick, fried seafood and made-to-order, pan-seared meals.
TOUTLE — After a March fire that destroyed most of Drew’s Grocery & Service in Toutle, owner Greg Drew has opened a temporary store to fil…