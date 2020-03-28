WSU coach Nick Rolovich makes a mission of supporting Pullman restaurants, hospital workers and others during coronavirus crisis

Nick Rolovich’s acts of kindness started with taking his family out to eat each night to support Pullman restaurants that were struggling as the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

“I talked to a couple of business owners and asked if it would be good to say, ‘Hey, go out to eat at this place tonight,’ “ said Rolovich, who was hired as Washington State’s football coach in January. With 37,000 Twitter followers in Cougar Country and beyond, he can broadcast a message quickly and widely.

That led Rolovich to an effort that has helped not only Pullman restaurants, but others in need. For three days, Rolovich visited a different Pullman eatery, buying 20 dinners that went to the first 20 people who showed up after he posted the news on Twitter. On Tuesday night, he bought pizzas for hospital workers.

Talking to reporters Tuesday about his one-man restaurant campaign, Rolovich said it started Saturday with Pizza Perfection, which offers two carryout pizzas for the price of one.