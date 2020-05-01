With sports on pause due to the coronavirus, is it time to reflect on gender biases and poor fandom?

ESPN, which hadn’t carried a live sporting event in nearly a month, aired all three rounds of the draft. An average of 387,000 viewers watched the telecast — up 123% from last year and a 33% increase from 2011, the previous time the network broadcast the draft.

Storm guard Sue Bird was an analyst on the ESPN draft telecast. She believes former NBA star Kobe Bryant might have been a factor in the draft’s viewership, and overall changes in views toward women in sports.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in January. Before their deaths, Gigi and her father were regulars on WNBA sidelines. The 13-year-old played for Mamba Sports Academy with teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, both of whom also died in the crash.

“Kobe could see that his daughter loved the game the way he did or any little boy has, whether it’s LeBron James, James Harden,” Bird said. “Name every great player, they loved the game growing up.

“For (Kobe’s) daughter, I think he was starting to see that the path to a successful, lucrative professional career wasn’t the same (as it is for men). The drive is the same. The love is the same. But the path isn’t the same. He was trying to create a path for, yes, his little daughter, but it was going to (further) it for all women.