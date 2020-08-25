Vancouver district supports retiring Chieftain mascot at Columbia River

“This could have been fixed many, many years ago,” McAllister said. “It took a long time of understanding and knowledge to solve this problem.”

The mascot has been a source of contention for decades. The Washington State Board of Education adopted a resolution in 1993 calling on districts to reevaluate their use of Native American imagery in mascots, reaffirming that position in 2012.

Yet in 1994 and again in 2019, students voted overwhelmingly to keep the image.

McAllister said the issues with the mascot did not end at the stereotypical image of a Plains Indian with a “crooked nose and wide-set face.”

As recently as her freshman and sophomore year, students participated in rituals like the tomahawk chop, raising and whacking their arms in the air to simulate a chopping motion with an ax, as well as cheerleading dances meant to imitate traditional Native American dances.

“This is a character of a stereotypical depiction of a Native,” she said.

Civil rights protests across the United States have prompted a reexamining of names and mascots steeped in racist history. The Washington NFL franchise retired its mascot this summer, but has not yet selected a replacement.