UW pole vaulter Olivia Gruver named nation's premier field athlete -- and, eventually, the Olympics are next

Strange, but understandable. These are unprecedented and peculiar times.

“I had kind of shut myself out of the track world at the moment, because of what’s happening (in the world),” Gruver said in a phone interview from her apartment in Ballard on Thursday. “I was kind of just in a shock. But then I opened up my phone and I see that (I won this award) and it kind of brings me back in.”

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this sport means so much to me.’ It just means a lot to be thought of and be recognized that I am one of the best.”

Gruver proved that over four-plus prolific seasons on both sides of the country.

But she can’t continue to prove it in Seattle — and that, she says, continues to sting.

“It just feels like a lack of closure, for my collegiate career,” said Gruver, who graduated last winter. “I wanted to go out and win the national championship title. I wanted to break the (indoor) collegiate record. But I’ll never have the chance to do that. So it was a very sad time for me.