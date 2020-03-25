US Justice Department: Don't treat trans athletes as girls

The lawsuit was filed in February by runners Selina Soule, a senior at Glastonbury High School; Chelsea Mitchell, a senior at Canton High School; and Alanna Smith, a sophomore at Danbury High School, against the conference and several local boards of education.

They argue they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against transgender athletes.

“Males will always have inherent physical advantages over comparably talented and trained girls — that’s the reason we have girls sports in the first place,” their attorney, Christiana Holcomb said Wednesday. “And a male’s belief about his gender doesn’t eliminate those advantages.”

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with the attorneys representing the the athletic conference and other defendants.

The American Civil Liberties Union, whose attorneys represent the two transgender athletes who run track in Connecticut, said it was deeply troubled that the U.S. government would weigh in to ”make clear that it does not believe girls who are trans enjoy protections under federal law."