The Seattle Kraken is listening to women and trying to shift the NHL culture: 'This is how it should be'

Granato’s first and only experience with Milbury was positive; as general manager of the New York Islanders, he invited her to partake in the team’s 1997 training camp. She was flattered by his apparent encouragement of her career, though she eventually declined given the camp’s proximity to the upcoming 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

She had a very different reaction to Milbury’s comments from last week.

“As a woman, it was a disappointment to me,” Granato said.

She refrained from saying more, citing her limited knowledge of Milbury beyond their lone interaction.

There’s a bigger teachable moment here regarding what’s gone on with the Kraken and broader NHL, explaining the strong reactions by so many to Milbury’s comment that no longer applies to this league.

Granato can’t say enough about how the Kraken has elevated the voices of women. She loves how all employees — even hockey operations personnel, who are typically separate from office staffers — are encouraged to attend weekly virtual staff meetings to have a say in what’s being built. She welcomes feeling part of that beyond her specific role scouting from her living room.