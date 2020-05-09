The Korean Baseball Organization is back from the coronavirus shutdown. Is this what Mariners games will look like?

“But as you heard from the governor’s remarks, large gatherings will likely not be happening through the end of September. So if or when those activities resume, they would likely resume without the fans in the stands, but hopefully the fans watching them from a screen in the safety of their own home.”

In a video interview with Peter Hamby of Good Luck America on Snapchat, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also said the return of the Mariners, Sounders and college athletics this summer would be without fans.

“I don’t think you are going to see crowds in stadiums,” she said. “I don’t know if you saw it, but in Taiwan, they had their first games and they actually had mannequins in the seats. You may get virtual fans. But I think there is going to be enough challenges to get players to different cities. So I don’t see crowds in our near future. But I think we can be innovative in different ways.”

The last time an MLB game was intentionally played without fans was on April 29, 2015, at Camden Yards between the Orioles and White Sox, because of civil unrest in Baltimore. The game had media in attendance and a television broadcast, which drew high ratings. Most players called it surreal. Now every MLB game could be like that.