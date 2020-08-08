The 2020 U.S. Amateur is coming to Bandon Dunes next week. Here’s how the USGA plans to conduct it safely amid the coronavirus pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 U.S. Amateur begins Monday and will run through next Sunday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, with up to 800 people descending on a town of about 3,000 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Kimball, the director of the championship, is doing his best to make sure it’s safe for the golfers, his staff and the community.

“One of the first steps that we took was working with the state and local officials to make sure that we could conduct the championship in Oregon,” Kimball said. “We worked very closely with them to make sure that what we were doing was abiding by their health and safety protocols.”

Kimball has been on-site in Bandon since July 13. He’s seen a course that he likened to links-style courses in Scotland, with its natural look and wind blowing in off the water. The course is situated directly on the coastline.

Yet while it has elements that may look back to the origins of golf, the influence of the present and COVID-19 is evident.