That was ugly: Mariners lose 3rd straight as pitchers, especially Bryan Shaw, get pounded

Shaw, the most veteran reliever in a really inexperienced bullpen, got the call despite middling results in his first three outings. This outing might have ended his time with the Mariners.

"I thought this was a perfect spot to bring him in," Servais said of needing just one out. "He gives up the single. There were some walks and some soft hits. But he just didn't have much command."

He tossed a pitch that Austin Nola couldn't handle and allowed a run to score. A single from Mark Canha scored another run to make it 4-1 with both runs being charged to Sheffield.

From there, Shaw would face six more batters, allowing either a walk or a hit with four more runs scoring before getting Semien to make his second out of the inning with a flyout to right field.

A total of 14 batters came the plate in the top of the fifth. There were eight hits, driving in seven runs with a passed ball for another run. Semien made the second and third outs of the inning. Sheffield was charged with four of those runs. He was credited with 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Shaw pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks. He threw 28 pitches with 15 strikes.