MacMinn is a founder of the group that started as a trio to catch the Phillies work out during summer camp at the ballpark and neighboring FDR Park after baseball’s restart following the COVID-19 shutdown. The gathering has become larger — and louder — on the sidewalk at 10th Street and Phillies Way outside the outfield concourse known as Ashburn Alley. Phillies fans set up ladders and lawn chairs to root for the home team. Oh, and don’t forget the binoculars and radios to stay current on the action. And if you can bring an extra air horn for all the home runs, please honk away.

Baseball fans need a dose of creativity to sneak peeks at strikes and singles this year and have taken to neighboring rooftops and hotel rooms in some cities only to watch the biggest stars be reduced to the size of ants. The spot outside CBP doesn’t have a natural view of the field; at best, squint and third base is the only visible object. Use the ladders — it’s a bring-your-own kind of event — and the entire infield comes into view. The TVs set on the Ashburn Alley brick walls usually reserved for fans to stay tuned to the action while they nosh on cheesesteaks, beers and crab fries have been turned on for the Krew and make it a scene straight out of a gated sports bar.