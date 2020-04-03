Survey: Athletic directors bracing for financial crisis

Some schools are already taking steps to deal with this year’s shortfalls.

Trying to make up $5 million in lost revenue from basketball tournament cancellations, Iowa State has announced a one-year, temporary pay reduction for coaches and certain staff to save more than $3 million. The school will also suspend bonuses for coaches for a year to save an additional $1 million.

“I’ve talked to many of my peers and they want to do what we just did,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said Friday.

Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman announced on Twitter he would be reducing his salary by 10% through Dec. 31.

In the LEAD1 survey, 40% of the 95 ADs who responded said they approve and strongly approve when asked if they believe high earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice during the crisis; about 15% disapproved or strongly disapproved.

Football season is six months away and for most FBS schools it is by far the biggest revenue driver. Any disruption to the football season could be devastating to college sports because that revenue funds just about every other athletic program.