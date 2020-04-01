Study: racial graduation-rate gap grows for men's NCAA teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The difference in average GSR for white men’s players (94.3%) and black men’s players (80%) stood at 14.3 percentage points, up from 12.6 in the 2019 study. While higher, that represents significant improvement from 27 percentage points when the study began in 2006, 32 points in 2011 and 24 points as recently as 2015.

The women’s study found the difference in average GSR for white players (95.9%) and black players (89.6%) was smaller at 6.3 percentage points, falling from 7.4 the previous year. That gap was as low as 3 percentage points in 2018 but has generally bounced between 6 and 12 points for the past decade.

The overall GSR for women was 93% compared to 82.8% for the men, according to the study. Both numbers were up and the gap of 10.2 percentage points was slightly lower than 2019 (10.8).

“It’s good news that women are succeeding,” Lapchick said. “I think it’s also good news that the gap between men and women continued to improve, so that sooner or later, they’re getting closer and closer to the women. I think we are paying much more attention on college campuses across the board to the importance of the academic part of the student-athlete.”

Additionally, the study also looked at the potential impact of diversity with head coaches when it comes to players’ academic success.