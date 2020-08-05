'Silence is betrayal:' Citing need for change, Washington State's Patrick Nunn joins teammate Kassidy Woods in opting out of football season

Like many of his teammates, Nunn has ambitions of playing in the NFL, but he hopes his decision to boycott won’t be misconstrued as him having less to lose — something that could also be reaffirmed by the hardships and financial hurdles his family went through while he was in high school.

While opt-out discussions haven’t necessarily caused division among WSU players, Nunn said “people are really showing where they stand.

“Because we’re all going through this, so people are just really showing where they stand on right and wrong,” Nunn said. “But it’s something I’m doing, even if they don’t see it right now. I’m doing this because they’re scared of the consequences. It’s not they come from different homes, or they have more to lose, we’ve all got the same amount of things to lose if we don’t make it to the (NFL).”

Since Nunn, Woods and one other WSU teammate, Dallas Hobbs, pledged support for the movement, the three have been somewhat ostracized by other teammates, Nunn indicated. Nunn, Woods and Hobbs have been in constant communication since Sunday, though, trading messages of support.