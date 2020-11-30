 Skip to main content
Seven deputies involved in fatal shooting in Clackamas County
PORTLAND (AP) — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night.

KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m. a woman called 911 and said that her husband

was armed, had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself.

When Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies arrived the man refused to

obey their commands and during ensuing interactions the police shot him.

The names of the husband and deputies involved were not released Nov. 30.

