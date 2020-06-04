Seahawks' Wilson: 'I don't even want to talk about football'

“A guy was murdered last week. There needs to be a change. There needs to be a change. It’s not overly complicated,” Wilson said.

On his “Flying Coach,” podcast released late Tuesday night, coach Pete Carroll said he felt he has not done enough to create change.

“We’re trying to interact as much as we can with our guys and hear from them and listen and learn and grow, and find a place where we can act and do something really positive,” Carroll said. ”Our club has done that over the years, but we need to do more, we’re never done.”

Earlier this week, linebacker Bobby Wagner said he attended protests in Seattle and that team meetings had gone away from football.

Wilson has been with teammates during his time in Seattle who have never shied away from taking on social issues, whether it was Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, or others, speaking out.

Wilson said that in smaller group sessions, the conversations have focused on asking players about their past experiences and that several white players have asked Wilson what they can do to listen and make a difference. He said change won’t be immediate, but he’s hopeful it will happen.

“This is going to take real significant change, and sometimes those things take time,” Wilson said. “But the reality is this didn’t just happen yesterday. This doesn’t happen just yesterday or two days ago. This has been going on for years. And I believe that we’re going to do everything we can to be a part of that change.”

