Seahawks pre-draft position review: Seattle needs some backup QBs behind Russell Wilson

James Morgan, Florida International: Morgan burst into the news a few days ago when it was revealed that he’d had a pre-draft meeting with the Patriots. Seattle GM John Schneider might take a liking to Morgan for this reason: Like Schneider, he grew up in the Green Bay area, attending a high school about a mile away from Lambeau Field. He also played at the same college as the only QB Seattle has drafted since Wilson: Alex McGough, whom the Seahawks took in the seventh round in 2018. Morgan also had a good 40-12 TD-to-interception rate the past two years, and at 6-4, 223 seems to have all the physical tools. He was also reported to have met with the Seahawks at the East-West Shrine Game.

Jake Luton, Oregon State: Of the draftable QBs with local ties, Luton — who attended Marysville-Pilchuck High — might make the most sense. Jacob Eason is going to go before Seattle needs to draft a QB, and Luton maybe seems a little more of what Seattle would be looking for stylistically than Anthony Gordon in having run basically a pro-style offense at OSU. And even more than Morgan, he has one stat that will surely catch Pete Carroll’s “It’s All About the Ball” eye — a TD-to-INT ratio last year of 28-3. (Wilson’s 33-4 TD-to-INT rate his last year at Wisconsin was among his many selling points.)