Seahawks pre-draft news conference notes: Door not closed on Clowney; team getting comfortable with virtual draft process

Schneider also said his understanding is that the league won’t strictly enforce time deadlines for making picks if there are technical issues, with teams agreeing they won’t try to use any potential glitches to their advantage.

“It sounds that we’re gonna treat it more like the baseball draft where it’s just on your honor,” Schneider said.

Carroll working as if season will start on schedule, happy to play without fans

The NFL remains hopeful that the season will start as planned, but both Carroll and Schneider cautioned they were not relaying any information they had heard. Schneider said a few times it’s his understanding the league is focusing on getting through the draft before then turning attention to dealing with what comes next.

“We are anticipating that we’ll get together before the season starts (for training camp), and when they tell us that it isn’t then we’ll adjust to that, you know,” Carroll said. “And so we’re doing our planning and our operations are on full to get ready. We’re just gonna keep thinking that’s happening and keep our head down about that.”

As for the possibility of playing games without fans, Carroll said whatever it takes.