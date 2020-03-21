Seahawks, CenturyLink Field announce they will help part-time employees during coronavirus crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a statement from the team, Jody Allen, co-founder and chair of Vulcan Inc. and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, and chair of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers, said:

“We are all witnessing the impacts of COVID-19 and how it is harming the health, vibrancy and economic well-being of our communities. We are thoughtfully assessing ways we can help mitigate some of these impacts, and we are grateful to the many health-care workers, partners, local and regional authorities, fellow funders and business leaders on the front lines in Seattle and Portland. While we work as a community to respond to this crisis, we take seriously the shared responsibility to follow official public-health guidance and be diligent in our social distancing during these challenging times.”

According to the team’s statement, the team also announced it has launched Seahawks.com/WeGotThis as a community space for those affected by COVID-19.

FORMER SEAHAWK AVRIL DONATES $50,000 TO FOUR LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril and his The Cliff Avril Family Foundation donated more than $50,000 to four different local community-based organizations that are providing resources to people impacted by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), he announced in a statement Friday.