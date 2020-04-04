Russell Wilson on Jadeveon Clowney: 'I need you homie'

The Seahawks are thought to remain standing with an offer in the $13-15 million per year range, while Clowney is thought to still want something in the $17-18 million per year range. Clowney seems willing to be patient to see if other offers will emerge, potentially even waiting until the COVID-19 outbreak passes enough that he might be able to visit teams to take physicals.

In what might have been the only real piece of news Friday on Clowney, John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle — who also serves as a sideline reporter on the team’s official broadcasts — reported that any interest by the New York Jets might be overblown.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a conference call with reporters this week that the team had made contact with Clowney’s representatives, leading to conjecture the team might be ready to make a run at him now that his asking price is down from the $20 million-plus it has been when free agency began.

Clayton reported that the Jets’ interest has consisted of “one phone call” and that the word around the league is the Jets are not interested in paying a lot of money to an edge rusher.