Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues

Phillies GM Matt Klentak said the team was “fortunate that none of the cases, player or staff, have been especially serious.” He said no one has been hospitalized.

But the outbreak is another example of how difficult it is to limit exposure.

“What is eye opening to a lot of us is how quickly it spread even in an environment where we were on the extreme end of caution,” Klentak said. “The facility in Clearwater was pretty airtight in terms of staggering times of players reporting to work out, cleaning the facilities in between. Truthfully, it was frustrating to some players how strict it was and yet the outbreak still happened.”

San Francisco minor league center fielder Hunter Bishop has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms, according to president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. The 10th overall pick last year would have been among 51 players reporting to training this week.

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, 63, said his organization is doing as much as it can to keep everyone — especially older staff members — as safe as possible. Terry Francona, Cleveland’s 61-year-old manager, said he’s not nervous, even though he’s had previous health issues.