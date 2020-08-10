Portland Timbers to resume MLS regular season in 2 weeks at Providence Park, without fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portland Timbers announced plans Saturday morning to continue the MLS regular season following the MLS is Back tournament. Portland will resume play on Aug. 23 at Providence Park against the Seattle Sounders.

For now, the Timbers have six scheduled matches — three at home, three on the road — but ultimately plan to play 18 regular-season games ahead of an expanded postseason. The playoffs will be expanded from 14 to 18 teams.

Fans will not be permitted to attend the home matches. The MLS does plan to work with governments to create a plan for fans to attend in a limited capacity where and when allowed.

The Timbers’ current schedule:

Aug. 23 vs Seattle Sounders (7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)

Aug. 26 at San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 p.m. on Fox 12 Plus)

Aug. 29 vs Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. on Fox 12 Plus)

Sept. 2 vs LA Galaxy (7:30 p.m. on Fox 12 Plus)

Sept. 6 at Seattle Sounders (7 p.m. on Root Sports)

Sept. 13 at LAFC (8 p.m. on Root Sports)