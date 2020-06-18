Pete Carroll: NFL protocols for opening amid COVID-19 puts testing, questions on Seahawks

If this sounds like unchartered territory, that’s because it is. If it sounds like it’s possible one team may test more above the league’s minimum requirements than another, and one team could have more positive tests and thus more sidelined players simply because it is testing more, well, that’s because it is.

Will every team test every player every day? Will, for example, Russell Wilson get tested daily? How feasible is that? If not, will teams just do the minimum required testing?

Will a player who is negative the required day he is tested go the next day or more without being tested, and thus could in theory and science become positive that next day while going undetected until his next required test?

Carroll intimated the Seahawks are going to be one of the teams that will test more.

“We are going to be very, very, very protective of our players in the environment and making sure we are doing the right thing,” the coach said. “I’m not going to tell you all the stuff we are going to do, because I don’t want to give our stuff away right now, because we are still trying to figure it out.”