Pac-12 announces conference-only schedule

But for Washington, that means home games against Sacramento State on Sept. 12 and Utah State on Sept. 19 have both been canceled.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in the statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

In terms of the aforementioned scheduling flexibility, the official release stated that the Pac-12 “has developed a series of potential fall sport scheduling models including Conference-only schedules and delayed season starts. Details on Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.”

Washington’s previously scheduled season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 was wiped out with the Big Ten’s announcement on Thursday, though the Huskies are still scheduled to meet the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2021. Husky athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement on Thursday that efforts are being made to reschedule the Seattle leg of UW’s home-and-home series with Michigan.