OSAA pushes fall sports to Sept. 23

The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday that football will be indefinitely on hold. Other fall 2020 sports will be pushed back to start September 23.

The executive board met this week and will meet again August 3 to reevaluate the situation.

Previously, cross country, volleyball and soccer start dates were Aug. 27. However, the original planned first day of practice remains the same: Aug. 17.

OSAA is looking at other options to move, shift, condense, or stack seasons if this current plan changes and no fall sports can take place.

Cheerleading, dance and drill, music, and speech and debate are all considered full-contact and are still being evaluated for a start date.

“Per Governor Brown’s press conference, new guidance regarding face coverings, health metrics and school reopenings is coming soon. That guidance will impact ongoing OSAA decisions for school sports and activities during this fluid situation,” the Board wrote in the press release.

OSAA amended the practice rules, requiring a minimum of nine practice days for participants and a maximum of three hours for a single practice session. Multiple practices in one day is not allowed. OSAA is also allowing grades prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns to be used to determine academic eligibility.

