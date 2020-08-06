Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant says he’s willing to sit out 2020 season if right precautions aren’t in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State junior Jaydon Grant is the Beavers’ front man for the Pac-12 Football Unity, a movement by a group of players asking the conference for change when it comes to COVID-19 safety, race issues and revenue sharing.

Grant told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he’s “willing to sit” out part or all of the 2020 football season if their COVID-19 protocols aren’t put in place for player safety.

Asked how much support there is among Oregon State players for the movement, Grant said he would “only speak for myself, but I’m willing to stand on what I believe in. Yeah, I’m willing to sit if there isn’t the right precautions, and the right protocols in place to where we feel comfortable and feel assured that our health and safety will not be compromised by the pandemic.”

Grant said he spoke with Oregon State coaches regarding his belief on this matter, even before it became public Sunday.

“I didn’t want them to feel like they’ve been blindsided,” Grant said. “They’ve told me they’re proud of me, told me they support me. They understand it’s really not about Oregon State but it’s about the system.”