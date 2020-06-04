Oregon State dismisses tight end after racist comments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State kicked tight end Rocco Carley off its football team after he was heard making hateful comments toward African Americans and homosexuals on an audio tape.

A 42-second clip featuring racial slurs went public Wednesday night on Twitter, and OSU coach Jonathan Smith reacted quickly.

“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening,” Smith said in a statement released just before midnight. “I immediately shared the audio with (OSU Athletic Director) Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment.

“I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Carley posted an apology saying that his comments were from a group chat three years ago “where me and my friends were saying stupid things.”

“This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me,” he posted on Twitter.

“I was doing an accent of a Southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny.