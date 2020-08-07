Olympic skater Alvarez achieves another goal: his MLB debut

That came Wednesday, when Alvarez started both games in the Marlins’ doubleheader sweep at Baltimore. He’s part of the Marlins’ wave of reinforcements after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined more than half their team.

A 5-foot-9 switch-hitter, Alvarez went 0 for 5 in the doubleheader. But he showed his versatility by starting the first game at second base and the nightcap at third, and he can also play shortstop.

“I expect him to be successful,” Mattingly said. “He was trying a little hard, but I think he’s going to settle down. I expect him to play well.”

There are no doubts about Alvarez’s athleticism. He was the leadoff skater for Team USA’s Olympic 5,000-meter short-track relay team that finished second to Russia in 2014.

Then, at age 24, Alvarez resumed his baseball career. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox and spent five years in their minor league system.

The Marlins acquired him in March 2019, and he batted .323 last year with a .978 OPS and 12 steals in 66 games for Triple-A New Orleans.