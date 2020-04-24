NFL draft 2020 first-round results: Pick-by-pick analysis

The 49ers pulled off a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to obtain the No. 25 pick. They gave the Vikings their Nos. 31, 117 and 176 picks for No. 25, according to multiple reports.

New Orleans Saints select Michigan center Cesar Ruiz at No. 24

Cesar Ruiz is athletic and tenacious, with a combination of skills, technique and snap-to-step quickness that helped him become a force in the middle of the Wolverines’ offensive line for the past two seasons. Ruiz is motivated by the memory of his father, Cesar, who was hit by a car and killed on the side of a South New Jersey highway when the younger Ruiz was 8 years old. “I’m still playing for my dad,” Ruiz said. “My dad still lives through me. And that’s how it’s always going to be.”

Los Angeles Chargers draft Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. at No. 23

The tackling machine used his size, speed, athleticism, instincts, and tenacity to rack up 155 tackles, including a school-record 28 in an overtime win over triple-option-running Army, in 2018, and 102 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks and four pass-breakups in 2019 for the Sooners, who went 12-2 and lost to LSU in the national semifinals. Kenneth Murray Jr. was also one of Oklahoma’s most diligent and hardest-working players, watching five or six hours of film a day.