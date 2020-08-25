Money Man: Baker agrees to $59M, 4-year deal with Cardinals

The soft-spoken Baker is respected in the Cardinals’ locker room and has forged a somewhat unlikely friendship with Jones, an All-Pro who is several years older and much more outgoing. Both of them are among the leaders on the defense, along with three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Arizona GM Steve Keim said that even with the NFL’s financial uncertainty due to COVID-19 that could affect the 2021 salary cap, it was crucial that the franchise make a move to keep Baker.

“Budda was at the top of our list,” Keim said. “We knew we had to get him extended. We knew we wanted him to be a core player here for a long time. We’re all extremely confident we know what we’re getting out of this young man. His passion for the game, his practice habits, the way he shows up every Sunday, I have 100% confidence in knowing that Budda is going to give it to us week in and week out.”

Baker is the first player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player and a defensive player. He made 16 special teams tackles in 2017 and was the first Cardinals rookie since Peterson to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

