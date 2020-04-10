MLB considering playing 2020 season in Arizona, Florida with radical realignment

This way each team could hold their second version of spring training — Nightengale speculates it would last three weeks — at their own site before beginning regular games with no fans in attendance because of the virus that has shook the country and the world. Nightengale speculated that the DH would be used by all teams and that a doubleheader would be played on days when every team was scheduled to play because of the uneven number of teams in each state.

One version of the plan said there would be division winners and wild card teams. The Arizona champion would meet the Florida champion in the World Series. Nightengale also reported there could be a postseason tournament with all 30 teams participating.

Playing the season in two states would give the teams at least 26 ballparks to play in. That would include three big-league parks with roofs in Chase Field (Phoenix), Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg) and Marlins Park (Miami).

The Indians and Reds share Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. They are a 20-minute drive from Glendale, Ariz., where the Dodgers and White Sox share a complex. Their longest divisional trip would be about a 45-minute drive to Tempe, Ariz., to play the Angels.