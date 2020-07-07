Mariners to open coronavirus-delayed season with seven-game road trip, starting in Houston

Per the new geographic scheduling rules for this unique season, the Mariners will play 40 games vs. AL West opponents and 20 games vs. National League West teams.

With fans not being allowed to attend games initially, the focus will be on television coverage and player safety. The Mariners have decided to change start times for home games to 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m., with three weekday games at 1:10 p.m. for travel purposes. With the Astros and Rangers forced to play all road games outside of Texas in a different time zone, MLB asked teams to set game times to keep both television markets in mind. So Seattle’s home games against the Rangers and Astros will be have a 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

All Sunday home games will have 1:10 p.m. starts. There are two games scheduled for 7:10 p.m. to accommodate potential ESPN broadcasts.

The start times for some road games have yet to be posted.

ROOT Sports will still televise the Mariners’ games, with ESPN 710 and the Mariners’ radio network broadcasting the games. Information about subscriptions and blackout restrictions have yet to be shared by MLB.

When the original 2020 regular-season schedule was announced last September, the Mariners were given the luxury of holding opening day — Thursday, March 26 — in Seattle against Texas.