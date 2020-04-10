Mariners to host blood drive at T-Mobile Park to aid medical community during coronavirus outbreak

The Mariners are encouraging fans to wear their team colors on the day of their donation. Every fan who donates will receive two tickets to an upcoming Mariners game if/when the 2020 season begins.

“This is an unprecedented time, but when there is a crisis, our community always comes together,” former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson said in the statement.

Wilson will be one of the first people to donate. He’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

“Giving blood is something we all can do to help to meet a critical need during this national emergency,” he said. “My wife, Annie, and I are grateful for the opportunity to be able to assist in some small way. My hope is everyone who is able to give blood will sign up to donate at T-Mobile Park or at a Bloodworks center close to home.”

Blood donation is a vital need for the medical community. Most elective surgeries have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, but donated blood from all types is still needed to support trauma victims, people recovering from cancer, premature births and COVID-19 patients.