Mariners staff will take pay cuts to offset financial losses caused by coronavirus shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Major League Baseball shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the likelihood of resuming the 2020 season still largely unknown, the job status of some employees within the 30 teams has seemed tenuous.

Like so many businesses during the pandemic, the possibility of layoffs and furloughs have lingered for employees typically under contract for an entire season.

In an attempt to avoid layoffs or furloughs, the Mariners will reduce the salaries of employees under MLB’s Uniform Employee Contract (UEC), including general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais.

A Mariners source confirmed a report from The Athletic that said there would be salary reductions but declined to comment. The team usually does not discuss the status of employees.

Beginning Monday, employees under a UEC were informed by the team that there would be no layoffs or furloughs for UEC employees through the end of the of the baseball year, which is Oct. 31.

They were also told their benefits would continue through that time. These employees included the major-league coaching staff, coaches and coordinators in the minor-league system, scouts, members of the baseball analytics staff and performance coaches.